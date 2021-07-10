copa-america-final:-neymar-slams-brazilians-supporting-messi,-argentina-to-win

Neymar has hit out at Brazilians who are supporting Argentina to win the Copa America final on Sunday at the Maracana, because they support Lionel Messi.

Brazil became the host of this year’s Copa, after CONMEBOL confirmed Argentina and Colombia would no longer stage the event.

SporTV journalist, Fabiola Andrade, is among those who have publicly come out to support Argentina in the final.

Andrade explained her controversial decision on Instagram, stating that “I love Brazil, Brazilian football…I have several Argentine friends. But I’m not going to root for Argentina in the Copa America final because of them, no,” adding that Messi “needs to win a title with his country’s shirt! For justice!”

But Neymar posted on Instagram: “I am ‘Brazilian with a lot of pride and with a lot of love. My dream was always to be in the Brazilian team and hear the fans singing. I never attacked nor would I ever attack Brazil if they are playing for something, whatever the sport, a model [beauty] contest, the Oscar……… I am Brazil, and who is Brazilian and does it differently?”

Neymar then added: “OK, I’ll respect [that], but go to —,” using an expletive word to finish the sentence.

Messi, 34, is leading the race for Golden Boot with four goals and has also set up five more.

He is also looking to win his first major international competition for Argentina having failed in four attempts.

