SPORTS

Copa America: Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus hit with red card after wild flying kick

written by Bioreports
Jack Baer

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 02: Gabriel Jesus of Brazil leaves the pitch after being sent off during a quarterfinal match between Brazil and Chile as part of Copa America Brazil 2021 at Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos on July 02, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Controversial, this red card was not. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Sometimes, decisions about red cards are a matter of debate. In the case of Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus at Friday’s Copa America match, it was not.

The Manchester City forward was issued a straight red card during the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Chile for a flying kick to the face of Chilean left back Eugenio Mena early in the second half.

Mena was able to stay in the game, while Jesus was not. It’s not hard to see why:

The full Antonio Brown.

That kick was preceded by the lone goal of the match two minutes earlier, when Lucas Paqueta, subbed in just after halftime, did this:

Playing with 10 men on the field for the vast majority of the second half, Brazil still held Chile scoreless to win 1-0 and book a trip to the semifinal. There, they’ll face Peru, who defeated Paraguay on penalty kicks on Friday, while Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay or Colombia await on the other side of the bracket.

