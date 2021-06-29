copa-america:-all-confirmed-quarter-final-fixtures-out

The eight countries that qualified for the quarter-final of the ongoing Copa America have been confirmed following the conclusion of the group stage fixtures in the early hours of Tuesday.
Uruguay defeated Paraguay 1-0 to book their place in the Copa America quarter-final.
Argentina beat Bolivia 4-1 to also qualify for the last eight.
The eight countries are Peru, Paraguay, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina and Ecuador.
The quarter-final will start on Friday and end on Sunday.
Below is Copa America last eight fixtures in full:
Peru vs Paraguay
Brazil vs Chile
Uruguay vs Colombia
Argentina vs Ecuador