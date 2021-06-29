Home NEWS Copa America: All confirmed quarter-final fixtures out
NEWSNews Africa

Copa America: All confirmed quarter-final fixtures out

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
copa-america:-all-confirmed-quarter-final-fixtures-out

The eight countries that qualified for the quarter-final of the ongoing Copa America have been confirmed following the conclusion of the group stage fixtures in the early hours of Tuesday.

Uruguay defeated Paraguay 1-0 to book their place in the Copa America quarter-final.

Argentina beat Bolivia 4-1 to also qualify for the last eight.

The eight countries are Peru, Paraguay, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina and Ecuador.

The quarter-final will start on Friday and end on Sunday.

Below is Copa America last eight fixtures in full:

Peru vs Paraguay


Brazil vs Chile


Uruguay vs Colombia


Argentina vs Ecuador

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2023: Why Bola Tinubu is considering pulling out...

Euro 2020: Gary Neville blasts ‘clueless’ France after...

England vs Germany: Peter Crouch predicts outcome of...

Petrol: Why Nigeria is still subsidising – NNPC...

Nigeria has highest number of out-of-school children in...

IBEDC dissociates self from sale of UNISTAR meters,...

How Kidnappers Disguised As Bishop, Military Man Stormed...

IPOB faults police, denies having native doctors –...

CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms,...

Nasarawa Assembly passes 4 executive bills – bioreports

Leave a Reply