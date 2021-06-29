copa-america:-all-confirmed-quarter-final-fixtures-out

The eight countries that qualified for the quarter-final of the ongoing Copa America have been confirmed following the conclusion of the group stage fixtures in the early hours of Tuesday.

Uruguay defeated Paraguay 1-0 to book their place in the Copa America quarter-final.

Argentina beat Bolivia 4-1 to also qualify for the last eight.

The eight countries are Peru, Paraguay, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina and Ecuador.

The quarter-final will start on Friday and end on Sunday.

Below is Copa America last eight fixtures in full:

Peru vs Paraguay



Brazil vs Chile



Uruguay vs Colombia



Argentina vs Ecuador