copa-america-2021:-teams,-fixtures,-results-&-everything-you-need-to-know

Some of the world’s best players are competing in South America’s flagship international tournament this summer – Goal has your guide

Lionel Messi’s Argentina fell short once more in the last edition of the Copa America in 2019, but they have a chance for redemption in the 2021 tournament.

It will not be easy, however, with reigning champions Brazil out to defend their title and underdogs are out to claim some scalps.

After a year-long delay due to Covid-19 – and Argentina and Colombia being stripped of hosting duties – Copa America is well under way in Brazil.

Editors’ Picks ‘The English are always bitter’ – Immobile diving row shouldn’t detract from Italy’s status as the best team at Euro 2020

First undroppable, now unstoppable: Kane can lead England to Euro 2020 glory

‘It’s coming home’ – England fans dreaming of Euro 2020 glory after 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine

Brazil beware! Messi-inspired Argentina are now real Copa America contenders

Goal brings you everything you need to know, including when the games are, match results and more.

Contents

Which teams are in Copa America 2021? Who are the Copa America 2021 hosts? Copa America 2021 schedule Copa America 2021 group A fixtures & results Copa America 2021 group B fixtures & results Where is Copa America 2021 final being played? Who won the last Copa America?

Which teams are in Copa America 2021?

Team Confederation Argentina CONMEBOL Bolivia CONMEBOL Brazil CONMEBOL Chile CONMEBOL Colombia CONMEBOL Ecuador CONMEBOL Paraguay CONMEBOL Peru CONMEBOL Uruguay CONMEBOL Venezuela CONMEBOL

Copa America 2021 will feature 10 teams from South American confederation CONMEBOL.

The 10 CONMEBOL representatives are: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Return to top

Who are the Copa America 2021 hosts?

Brazil were named as replacement 2021 Copa America hosts after Colombia was stripped of Copa America hosting rights due to ongoing anti-government protest, while Argentina’s hosting rights were suspended after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The competition was initially set to be held across nine venues in nine cities in Colombia and Argentina.

Copa America 2021 schedule

Tournament stage Date(s) Group stage June 12 – June 27 Quarter-finals July 2 – July 3 Semi-finals July 5 & 6 Third-place play-off July 9 Final July 10

Copa America 2021 began on June 12 in Brazil.

The group stage ran until June 27, with the knockout stage – quarter-finals – being played on July 2 and July 3.

Semi-final matches will take place on July 5 and 6, followed by the third-place play-off on July 9 and then the final on July 10 local time.

Return to top

Copa America 2021 group A fixtures & results

Group A table

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Paraguay 🇵🇾 4 3 1 0 +5 10 2 Argentina 🇦🇷 4 2 1 1 +2 7 3 Chile 🇨🇱 4 2 0 2 +2 6 4 Uruguay 🇺🇾 4 1 2 1 -1 5 5 Bolivia 🇧🇴 4 0 0 4 -8 0

Group A fixtures & results

Date Game Time (UK / ET) Venue June 14 Argentina 1-1 Chile 10pm / 5pm Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro June 14 Paraguay 3-1 Bolivia 2am / 9pm Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania June 18 Argentina vs Uruguay 10pm / 5pm Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia June 18 Chile 1-0 Bolivia 2am / 9pm Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba June 21 Argentina 1-0 Paraguay 2am / 9pm Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia June 21 Uruguay 1-1 Chile 10pm / 5pm Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba June 24 Chile 0-2 Paraguay 2am / 9pm Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia June 24 Bolivia 0-2 Uruguay 10pm / 5pm Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba June 28 Bolivia 1-4 Argentina 2am / 9pm Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro June 28 Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay 2am / 9pm Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba

Return to top

Copa America 2021 group B fixtures & results

Group B table

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Brazil 🇧🇷 4 3 1 0 +8 10 2 Colombia 🇨🇴 4 2 1 1 -2 7 3 Peru 🇵🇪 4 1 1 2 -1 4 4 Ecuador 🇪🇨 4 0 3 1 -1 3 6 Venezuela 🇻🇪 4 0 2 2 -4 2

Group B fixtures & results

Date Game Time (UK / ET) Venue June 13 Brazil 3-0 Venezuela 10pm / 5pm Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia June 13 Colombia 1-0 Ecuador 2am / 9pm Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba June 17 Colombia 0-0 Venezuela 10pm / 5pm Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania June 17 Brazil 4-0 Peru 2am / 9pm Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro June 20 Colombia 1-2 Peru 2am / 9pm Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania June 20 Venezuela 2-2 Ecuador 10pm / 5pm Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro June 23 Brazil 2-1 Colombia 2am / 9pm Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro June 23 Ecuador 2-2 Peru 10pm / 5pm Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania June 27 Ecuador 1-1 Brazil 10pm / 5pm Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania June 27 Venezuela 0-1 Peru 10pm / 5pm Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia

Quarter-finals

Date Game Time (UK / ET) Venue July 2 Peru 3-3 Paraguay (4-3) P 10pm / 5pm Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania July 2 Brazil 1-0 Chile 1am / 8pm Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro July 3 Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (2-4) P 11pm / 6pm Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia July 3 Argentina 3-0 Ecuador 11pm / 6pm Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania

Semi-finals

Date Game Time (UK / ET) Venue July 5 Brazil vs Peru 12am / 7pm Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro July 6 Argentina vs Colombia 2am / 9pm Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia

Third-place play-off

Date Game Time (UK / ET) Venue July 0 SF loser 1 vs SF loser 1 1am / 8pm Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia

Final

Date Game Time (UK / ET) Venue July 10 SF winner 1 vs SF winner 2 1am / 8pm Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Return to top

Where is Copa America 2021 final being played?

The Copa America 2021 final will be played at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Return to top

Who won the last Copa America?

Brazil were the winners of the previous Copa America, which took place in 2019 in Brazil.

They defeated Peru 3-1 in the final thanks to goals from Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison, with Paolo Guerrero scoring for Peru.

It was the Selecao’s ninth Copa triumph, moving them closer to Argentina, who have won 14 times, and Uruguay, who are the most successful team in the history of the competition with 15 titles.

Return to top