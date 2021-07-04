copa-america-2021:-teams,-fixtures,-results-&-everything-you-need-to-know

Some of the world’s best players are competing in South America’s flagship international tournament this summer – Goal has your guide
Lionel Messi’s Argentina fell short once more in the last edition of the Copa America in 2019, but they have a chance for redemption in the 2021 tournament.
It will not be easy, however, with reigning champions Brazil out to defend their title and underdogs are out to claim some scalps.
After a year-long delay due to Covid-19 – and Argentina and Colombia being stripped of hosting duties – Copa America is well under way in Brazil.
Goal brings you everything you need to know, including when the games are, match results and more.
Which teams are in Copa America 2021?
|Team
|Confederation
|Argentina
|CONMEBOL
|Bolivia
|CONMEBOL
|Brazil
|CONMEBOL
|Chile
|CONMEBOL
|Colombia
|CONMEBOL
|Ecuador
|CONMEBOL
|Paraguay
|CONMEBOL
|Peru
|CONMEBOL
|Uruguay
|CONMEBOL
|Venezuela
|CONMEBOL
Copa America 2021 will feature 10 teams from South American confederation CONMEBOL.
The 10 CONMEBOL representatives are: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.
Who are the Copa America 2021 hosts?
Brazil were named as replacement 2021 Copa America hosts after Colombia was stripped of Copa America hosting rights due to ongoing anti-government protest, while Argentina’s hosting rights were suspended after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.
The competition was initially set to be held across nine venues in nine cities in Colombia and Argentina.
Copa America 2021 schedule
|Tournament stage
|Date(s)
|Group stage
|June 12 – June 27
|Quarter-finals
|July 2 – July 3
|Semi-finals
|July 5 & 6
|Third-place play-off
|July 9
|Final
|July 10
Copa America 2021 began on June 12 in Brazil.
The group stage ran until June 27, with the knockout stage – quarter-finals – being played on July 2 and July 3.
Semi-final matches will take place on July 5 and 6, followed by the third-place play-off on July 9 and then the final on July 10 local time.
Copa America 2021 group A fixtures & results
Group A table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Paraguay 🇵🇾
|4
|3
|1
|0
|+5
|10
|2
|Argentina 🇦🇷
|4
|2
|1
|1
|+2
|7
|3
|Chile 🇨🇱
|4
|2
|0
|2
|+2
|6
|4
|Uruguay 🇺🇾
|4
|1
|2
|1
|-1
|5
|5
|Bolivia 🇧🇴
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-8
|0
Group A fixtures & results
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK / ET)
|Venue
|June 14
|Argentina 1-1 Chile
|10pm / 5pm
|Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro
|June 14
|Paraguay 3-1 Bolivia
|2am / 9pm
|Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania
|June 18
|Argentina vs Uruguay
|10pm / 5pm
|Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia
|June 18
|Chile 1-0 Bolivia
|2am / 9pm
|Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba
|June 21
|Argentina 1-0 Paraguay
|2am / 9pm
|Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia
|June 21
|Uruguay 1-1 Chile
|10pm / 5pm
|Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba
|June 24
|Chile 0-2 Paraguay
|2am / 9pm
|Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia
|June 24
|Bolivia 0-2 Uruguay
|10pm / 5pm
|Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba
|June 28
|Bolivia 1-4 Argentina
|2am / 9pm
|Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro
|June 28
|Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay
|2am / 9pm
|Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba
Copa America 2021 group B fixtures & results
Group B table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Brazil 🇧🇷
|4
|3
|1
|0
|+8
|10
|2
|Colombia 🇨🇴
|4
|2
|1
|1
|-2
|7
|3
|Peru 🇵🇪
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|4
|Ecuador 🇪🇨
|4
|0
|3
|1
|-1
|3
|6
|Venezuela 🇻🇪
|4
|0
|2
|2
|-4
|2
Group B fixtures & results
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK / ET)
|Venue
|June 13
|Brazil 3-0 Venezuela
|10pm / 5pm
|Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia
|June 13
|Colombia 1-0 Ecuador
|2am / 9pm
|Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba
|June 17
|Colombia 0-0 Venezuela
|10pm / 5pm
|Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania
|June 17
|Brazil 4-0 Peru
|2am / 9pm
|Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro
|June 20
|Colombia 1-2 Peru
|2am / 9pm
|Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania
|June 20
|Venezuela 2-2 Ecuador
|10pm / 5pm
|Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro
|June 23
|Brazil 2-1 Colombia
|2am / 9pm
|Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro
|June 23
|Ecuador 2-2 Peru
|10pm / 5pm
|Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania
|June 27
|Ecuador 1-1 Brazil
|10pm / 5pm
|Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania
|June 27
|Venezuela 0-1 Peru
|10pm / 5pm
|Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia
Quarter-finals
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK / ET)
|Venue
|July 2
|Peru 3-3 Paraguay (4-3) P
|10pm / 5pm
|Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania
|July 2
|Brazil 1-0 Chile
|1am / 8pm
|Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro
|July 3
|Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (2-4) P
|11pm / 6pm
|Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia
|July 3
|Argentina 3-0 Ecuador
|11pm / 6pm
|Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania
Semi-finals
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK / ET)
|Venue
|July 5
|Brazil vs Peru
|12am / 7pm
|Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro
|July 6
|Argentina vs Colombia
|2am / 9pm
|Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia
Third-place play-off
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK / ET)
|Venue
|July 0
|SF loser 1 vs SF loser 1
|1am / 8pm
|Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia
Final
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK / ET)
|Venue
|July 10
|SF winner 1 vs SF winner 2
|1am / 8pm
|Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro
Where is Copa America 2021 final being played?
The Copa America 2021 final will be played at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Who won the last Copa America?
Brazil were the winners of the previous Copa America, which took place in 2019 in Brazil.
They defeated Peru 3-1 in the final thanks to goals from Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison, with Paolo Guerrero scoring for Peru.
It was the Selecao’s ninth Copa triumph, moving them closer to Argentina, who have won 14 times, and Uruguay, who are the most successful team in the history of the competition with 15 titles.
