‘Coolest band ever’: These boys are winning the internet with their Bangla version of ‘Five Hundred Miles’ – The Indian Express

There have been several remakes and cover versions of Bobby Bare’s popular song “500 Miles”, where musicians all around the world have tried to ace the song. Interestingly, the song now seems to have a Bangla version and netizens are loving it.

The song’s cover by two young boys, Anwoy Chakraborty and Anwesh Kanjilal, went viral on social media after it was shared on Facebook by Anwoy’s father Arindom.

In the video description, Arindom shared that the band named ‘Udla Ga’ consists of his nephew, the elder boy, and his son. And the song was translated and written in a Bengali dialect by his younger brother Amlan Chakraborty. In the 1.55-minute clip, the older boy is seen playing the ukulele as he sings along while the younger one joins in moments later.

In an email interview with indianexpress.com, Arindom revealed how the two boys often sing together and are joined by their other cousins. “Anwesh has been learning guitar for the last two years and Anwoy is getting trained in Indian Classical music since 2019. Sometimes their other cousin Ishaan, who lives in Noida, joins the pack. They have made similar recordings in the past.”

Watch the video here:

Talking about the video of the boys, Arindom shares that it was more of an “impromptu performance”. “When I proposed this to them, the younger one, my son, was not very comfortable in doing this. However, Anwesh convinced him and he agreed to do the recording.”

Interestingly, the Bengali dialect used in the music video is not the same as the commonly spoken language. “My brother has already translated a few popular songs, including this song, in this dialect. This dialect is close to the dialect of our ancestral place, Mymensingh, Bangladesh. This has probably prompted him to translate in this dialect which is no longer in use in our daily life.”

While the clip has gained quite some traction on social media, Arindom feels that the children are too young to understand the implications of being viral. But they do plan to sing and shoot more such videos. “My brother Amlan has already started writing. This time the third kid, Ishaan will also be a part of it. I have a YouTube channel and for the time being, it will be released on my channel.”

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many quite impressed with the Bengali cover of the famous song and some calling the two boys “celebrities.” The clip also triggered curiosity among netizens, who asked whether new lyrics were written for the song, or just translated.

Translated in Bengali — Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) July 5, 2021

Ekdom Rock-et!! ♥️♥️♥️ — Whateve’Scribbler (@Watevescribbler) July 5, 2021

Cutest band ever. Ki bhaalo geyechhay and with such a serious expression — Sanjukta Choudhury (@SanjuktaChoudh5) July 5, 2021

are bah! rockstar! kotto serious performance! 👌😍 — Soma Dey (@somadexterous) July 5, 2021

Ki sundor geyeche ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Catharanthus (@Catharanthus) July 5, 2021