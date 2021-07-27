CONTRA RETURNS BRINGS THE CLASSIC FRANCHISE TO ANDROID AND IOS – Gamasutra

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]

Los Angeles, California – July 26, 2021 – Contra Returns, a new addition to the legendary KONAMI run-and-gun action franchise, will be officially launched. Developed by TiMi Studio Group and KONAMI, Contra Returns is now available on iOS and Android globally, including North America, Latin America and Europe. Contra Returns, is an enhanced and reimagined version of the original arcade game, featuring more than 200 levels based on the popular Contra series with added HD upgrades and new features and designs including weapons and legion systems, creating new Contra experience. Trading arcade joysticks for mobile touchscreens, players are able to lead the heroes of the Contra army to fight against the alien resistance raging across Earth in this classic platform shoot-‘em-up. Contra Returns offers a variety of new game modes that both first-time players and fans of the classic Contra series can enjoy:



One-life Mode: The classic gameplay experience where players test their skills and relive classic Contra nostalgia with challenging twists.

Underwater 8: An eight level co-op gauntlet to attempt different levels at varying stages of difficulty.

Classic Team: Work together to clear all story stages and earn epic rewards in this action-packed classic co-op adventure.

Ultimate Tournament: Tournament-style gameplay pitting players against each other online to determine the ultimate champion.

PVP Modes: A series of all-new ways to play Contra online with Ranked Match, 1v1 Warm up, 1v1 Hero Battlefield, 3v3 Fort Battle, and 2v2 Ultra Rapid Fire. For more information on Contra Returns, follow on Twitter @ContraReturns_ ### About Contra Returns Jointly developed by famous Japanese game company KONAMI and world-leading game developer TiMi Studio Group, Contra Returns aims to bring the classic Contra experience to mobile platforms. In Contra Returns, players can enjoy the classic side-scrolling gameplay, two-person teams, alien bosses, and signature settings and soundtrack from the original series. Published by PROXIMA BETA PTE.LIMITED, Contra Returns is available on iOS and Android. For more information and updates about the game, check out its website https://www.contrareturnsm.com/en/ and follow on Twitter @ContraReturns_. About Konami Digital Entertainment Konami Digital Entertainment, which is the core company of Konami Group, develops entertaining content for mobile, console and card games. The company is known for global franchises such as eFootball PES, Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Contra, as well as the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game series. www.konami.com/games/corporate/en/