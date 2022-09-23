Conte wants to stay at Spurs for ´many years´

Antonio Conte wants to stay at Tottenham for “many years” as he builds to make the club a force both domestically and in Europe.

Conte has made a big impact since he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as Spurs head coach in November 2src21, guiding the club back into the Champions League with a fourth-placed Premier League finish last season.

The Italian has been backed in the transfer market ahead of the 2src22-23 season, bringing in the likes of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence.

Conte is only under contract until next June, but the former Italy boss says he wants to remain with the London club long term.

He said ahead of Spurs’ final pre-season game against Roma on Saturday: “As I’ve said before, our project, our plan is to try to become competitive, more than the past.

“But you know very well that in football you build something important in one day, one month, one year you have to go step by step and try to increase the quality, increase the number of players in your squad.

“Don’t forget that when a team stays in the top four and plays European games you need to face four competitions in the best possible way.

“To do this you need a good squad with good quality. We are trying to do this, but we have just started this process. Last season I think we worked very well to reach a place in the Champions League.

“At the same time I think we exploited problems, like [Manchester] United’s problems. Also, in the last three games Arsenal were four points up on us and for this reason we have to continue with the club to build with the players, to continue to improve them.

“They have a lot of space for improvement. This is a young team and we can work for many years together to improve and fight with the best teams in England and in Europe.”

Spurs will come up against their former boss Jose Mourinho in this weekend’s friendly with Europa Conference League winners Roma at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, and Conte believes there are comparisons to be drawn between the two clubs.

He said: “I think I’m seeing a similar situation between Roma and Tottenham because both clubs want to build, to go step by step to fight against a team that in the past dominated in Italy, Juventus and also one season Inter Milan.

“For us, [Manchester] City, Liverpool, Chelsea and United, it’s a good comparison because we have the same target.”