Conte walked away from celebrating late Bentancur winner after fearing it would be disallowed

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte admitted he went down the tunnel after Rodrigo Bentancur’s dramatic late winner at Bournemouth because he feared it would be ruled out by the video assistant referee.

It looked like a bad week for Conte was about to get worse as Spurs fell two goals down at the Vitality Stadium after Kieffer Moore’s brace.

Goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and a 92nd-minute strike from substitute Bentancur turned things around though, ending a run of three games without a win in all competitions for Spurs.

Conte had not been shy in giving his opinions on recent decisions he felt went against his team in last week’s Premier League loss to Newcastle United and Wednesday’s Champions League draw with Sporting CP.

4 – Since the start of last season, Spurs have scored more 9srcth-minute winners away from home than any other Premier League side (4). Indeed, this is at least twice as many as any other side in this period. Gasp. pic.twitter.com/JcgI95y9Nk

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 29, 2src22

His team were not to be denied on Saturday however, and after being asked about disappearing down the tunnel, he said: “I came back when I knew that the goal was regular.

“I thought in my mind and my heart I can have a heart attack because in two days to score and then have goal disallowed. I said I go down and then stay calm and then I wait for the decision of the referee.

“I don’t want to think what my mood would be if we lose this game… In the second half, despite conceding the second goal, we started to play nasty, with a will and desire. To not only move the ball and show we are good and nice, but in an effective way.”

Since the start of last season, Spurs have scored more 9srcth-minute winners away from home than any other Premier League side (four), which is at least twice as many as any other side in this period.

After Premier League defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle were followed by the 1-1 draw with Sporting CP that leaves them needing a result at Marseille on Tuesday to confirm their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, Conte was relieved to see his team respond the way they did and secure the win.

“In the end I think it was vital for us this win, especially after two losses in the Premier League and now this win has to give us enthusiasm, passion to go into Marseille and play a final,” he added.