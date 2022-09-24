Conte hits out at ´disrespectful´ Bayern amid Kane transfer speculation

Antonio Conte has suggested Bayern Munich have been “a bit disrespectful” by refusing to rule out a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Kane, who has two years remaining on his Spurs contract, is reportedly being lined up as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena following the prolific Poland captain’s switch to Barcelona.

Bayern head coach Nagelsmann has expressed his admiration for the England skipper, but says he knows Kane may be too expensive.

The Bavarian giants’ CEO Oliver Kahn had denied that the club are interested in buying Kane during this transfer window, but refused to rule out a move for the 28-year-old further down the line.

Speaking after his talisman Kane netted twice as Tottenham came from behind to beat Rangers 2-1 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, Conte made it clear he was not impressed with Bayern.

“For sure, I’m a coach that doesn’t speak about players from another team,” the Italian said.

“The situation is very clear at Tottenham and Harry is a very important part of the project. [They are] only rumours, but I don’t like to talk about players from another club.

“If I want to do something, I don’t do it through the media. Maybe, that’s a bit disrespectful for the other club.”

Kane has scored five times in three games during pre-season, with Tottenham unbeaten after their 6-3 victory over a K-League XI and 1-1 draw with Sevilla.

The London club complete their preparations for the Premier League campaign against their former boss Jose Mourinho’s Roma side next weekend, and Conte is pleased with the shape his squad are in.

“I’m happy because the [Rangers] game wasn’t a friendly game; it was a real game,” he added.

“The last game they played against West Ham, they won 3-1, and you know the fitness of Rangers is higher. But despite this, I think that we played with a good intensity, a good pressure and a good quality.

“For sure, we can improve because we conceded a goal that we can avoid, but I’m delighted with the attitude and the will and desire that the players are showing me in this pre-season. I’m very happy.”