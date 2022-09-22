Conte expects more Spurs signings

According to a recent report from Daily Express, Antonio Conte is confident Tottenham Hotspur will make more signings this summer.

Since the window opened, the boys from North London have been quick to take advantage and add some new faces to their ranks. Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Djed Spence have all joined the ranks, but it seems as if even more could be on the way.

Nicolo Zaniolo is a target they’ve had an eye on for a while but given what we know about Conte, you’d have to think he will have a few more tricks up his sleeve.

Spurs are hungry for more success this season and if that includes pushing to finally win a trophy, that’ll mean securing a few more reinforcements.

Strength in depth is key, and Conte is someone who knows that better than most – so don’t blink, folks.