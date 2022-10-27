Conte ´concentrated on the present´ amid Tottenham future uncertainty

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is “concentrated on the present” ahead of his team’s Champions League clash against Sporting CP, saying any discussions about his long-term future must wait.

Back-to-back defeats in the Premier League to Manchester United and Newcastle United have knocked the north London side out of their rhythm.

It is three league defeats in the last five for Tottenham after going unbeaten in their opening seven games, and the loss of domestic league form comes alongside uncertainty around Conte’s future.

The Italian head coach, appointed last November, has yet to sign a new deal and his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Asked about being prepared to stay for the long haul, Conte said at Tuesday’s press conference: “This is a topic we will go to face at the club at the right moment.

“I think in this moment we have to be concentrated and focused on the present and to try to do our best.

“This season will be much more difficult than last season, because after the transfer market you have seen that many, many teams have improved a lot. You have to face a lot of big, big teams.

“For sure, it will be the time to speak to the club, at the right time, to understand what is the best solution for us.”

As for whether his Spurs side remain in transition, Conte said: “Since November now and after one year I understand a lot of things that at the first moment for me were really difficult to understand.

“Now I am going into the Tottenham world, and I’m understanding well what is our situation, what is our position, and what is our starting point. How long is the path to be competitive and to fight for something important.

Tomorrow @Sporting_CP pic.twitter.com/c4qfZmRZGd

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 25, 2src22

“Now, for sure, my knowledge about Tottenham, I have more, it is more complete, and for this reason I would be prepared at the moment that we are going to speak with the club to understand what is best for the future.

“But for now we have to focus on the present because we want to do our best in the present. My desire, my will, is with my players to do my best. We have to do everything to give satisfaction to our fans. This must be the best aspiration for everybody, then for the other situation we’ll see at the right moment.”

While domestic form is cause for concern, Spurs have fared better in the Champions League and victory against Sporting on Wednesday would seal their spot in the last 16, which Conte signalled as being hugely significant.

“It is important for everybody. It is important for the club, for the fans, for everybody. We are talking about a big, big competition,” he said.

“The most important [competition] in Europe and for this reason everybody has great desire, great will to go into the next round and especially because we want to show we deserve it.”