Americans shell out for pricey hotel rooms, splurge at theme parks and run the slots in Vegas
Americans are splurging on summer travel and entertainment, putting their money toward experiences outside of the homes where they spent the early years of the pandemic.
This week a range of businesses that cater to leisure time reported strong results. Hotel chains said tourists are shelling out top dollar for rooms, and cruise lines posted records in onboard spending. Theme parks said sales per visitor hit historic highs and casinos reported rising slot-machine gambling in Las Vegas.
