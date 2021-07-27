conor-mcgregor-tweets-and-deletes-vile-comment-about-khabib-nurmagomedov’s-late-father

It appears Conor McGregor is not handling his recent loss well.

After his first round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier as a result of a doctor’s stoppage due to a broken tibia and fibula at UFC 264, McGregor’s bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomdeov tweeted his thoughts on the result.

After two weeks, McGregor seemingly tweeted his response to Nurmagomedov, going after his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who unfortunately passed away last year after complications resulting from the contraction of COVID-19.

The tweet has since been deleted.

The bad blood between McGregor and the now retired Nurmagomedov stems from the acrimonious leadup to their fight at UFC 229 in 2018. In his first successful title defense, Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor at UFC 229 by fourth round submission by way of neck crank.

It would also be remiss not to mention the biggest post-fight brawl in UFC history, which took place not long after the finish of that fight, when Nurmagomedov jumped off the cage to fight Dillon Danis. McGregor was also jumped by members of Nurmagomedov’s team in the octagon.

Despite the fact that the fight took place three years ago, it does not appear the bad blood between McGregor and Nurmagomedov has subsided.

In any event, to mock a dead family member, let alone a father, is way past the theoretical line of what can or should be said.

