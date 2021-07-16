conor-mcgregor-told-to-fire-coach-‘immediately’-after-ufc-264-defeat-to-dustin-poirier

Conor McGregor should fire coach John Kavanagh “immediately” following his “concerning” comments on the Irishman’s defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has said.

McGregor suffered a broken leg in the closing seconds of the first round in Las Vegas and Poirier was awarded the victory via doctor’s stoppage, but the judges scorecards later showed that the American had won the round 10-8.

Kavanagh, who has worked with McGregor since the 33-year-old turned professional, said following the fight that he was “really, really happy” with how McGregor was competing prior his injury and “wasn’t concerned at all” despite Poirier having the upper hand in the contest.

But Bisping sided with the judges’ assessment of how the fight was progressing and criticised Kavanagh for what he perceived to be the coach’s inaccurate comments following the fight.

“If that’s true, John Kavanagh, Conor should fire you immediately because that was very concerning,” Bisping told BT Sport.

“You were on your back and you were getting dominated. It was a 10-8 round. That’s concerning. You don’t want to get your ass kicked, simple as that, and that’s what was happening.

“The leg kick was unfortunate but, as I said, it gives McGregor an excuse or a reason why the fight ended.

“But if that didn’t happen, I mean, come on, the odds of him turning that around and finishing Dustin in the second round when round one is supposed to be Conor’s best round – it wasn’t good. It was not a good performance.”

McGregor has since undergone surgery and has had a titanium rod inserted into his left leg.

The Irishman claims he was injured prior to Saturday’s fight, insisting he had “multiple stress fractures” in his leg when he entered the octagon.