Congresses: Why we recommend consensus option – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is recommending a consensus option for election of party officials at all levels in the forthcoming congresses to reduce possible acrimony.

Recall that the party’s conventions are expected to commence on July 31 with ward congresses.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), in a statement on Wednesday, said APC is a party for all Nigerians so its making plans to accommodate everyone.

“We are encouraging states to adopt the consensus arrangement because it saves costs and reduces acrimony.

“That is why when you look at Article 20 of our Constitution which talks about elections, the first thing there is for members to try reaching consensus,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe added that when the consensus option fails party members could then cast ballots.

He said that the party was making sure that it did not leave any room for the opposition to sponsor people to cause confusion within its fold.