congresses:-chieftain-tasks-abia-apc-on-unity

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from Abia State, Mazi Emma Uche, has harped on the need for the party leadership and its members to go into the forthcoming ward and local government congresses as a united family.

He advised the party leadership on proper harmonization to forestall any wrangling that may affect the outcome of the congresses.

Mazi Uche, who was the flagbearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the last local government election held in Arochukwu Council area of the state, said party leaders and members must sheathe individual or whatever grudges to consolidate on the party’s overwhelming acceptability in the state and beyond through the coming exercise.

The APC chieftain, who spoke in a telephone interview with bioreports on Saturday, added that the party leadership must come up with a well defined template devoid of acrimony so as to guide party delegates or members, and as well as making the APC emerge stronger after the congresses.

According to the prominent politician, “Our leaders should unite by going into the congresses. We wouldn’t want anything like dividing, which we have been observing. But, I have hope that the APC leadership chaired by Hon Donatus Nwankpa will live up to the expectation in uniting members ahead of the exercise. If we do not get it right now, it may affect the chances of the APC in the 2023 general election in Abia”.

On the issue of zoning the governorship ticket of the APC among the three senatorial districts of Abia state ahead of the 2023 election, Uche said despite that there is no zoning formula in the party’s constitution, it will be in the best interest of the party to zone its gubernatorial seat to the Abia North senatorial district.

He said, “Yes, there is no zoning in our party constitution, but I will advise the party to allow Abia North to produce the next governor of Abia in the sake of justice, equity, and fairness. There is an existing charter of equity mapped out by the founding fathers of Abia as regards to the seat of governor, so, it will be just for a power shift to Abia North. If the party insists not to zone the gubernatorial position to Abia North, we will align as loyal party member”.

Recall that the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia state has insisted that it will not zone its ticket to any bloc or senatorial zone in the state.

The chairman of the party, Chief Donatus Nwamkpa, disclosed this in Umuahia, the state capital, and said the party was interested in the quality of leaders who will bring the desired change to the state and not where they are coming from.

The Abia APC maintained that the party cannot fail to link the state with the ruling political party in the country, to enable it’s citizens enjoy the full dividends of democracy.

The party leadership also warned aspirants for the party’s forthcoming ward congress to shun any form that did not emanate from the party’s secretariat in the state.

It urged the intending ward executives to ensure that any form they would purchase is duly signed by the party’s state chairman and secretary.

The Abia APC pointed out that there will not be any automatic ticket for any aspirant for the party’s ward Congress.

In the meantime, a stalwart of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Abia, Hon Destiny Akaraka Nwagwu, has dumped the party for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Nwagwu was the House of Representatives flag bearer of APGA during the March 27, 2021, rerun election for Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency seat.

Nwagwu flanked by teeming supporters and various support groups, registered at Ward 7 in Aba North Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at an occasion attended by the entire ward executive of the APC, Nwagwu promised to ensure that his entry into the progressive party is felt beyond Abia North and Aba South federal constituency.

He assured that he would work with the party leaders to ensure the success of the party in future elections in the state.

Nwagwu regretted that his former party (APGA) failed to internalize democracy in its afairs which he posited, resulting in mass defection of critical stakeholders and members to other political parties after the 2019 general election.

