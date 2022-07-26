congress-thinks-it’s-entitled-to-‘dacoity’:-bjp-on-congress-stir

NEW DELHI: Continuing to slam Congress over its protests against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Sonia Gandhi in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, BJP on Tuesday claimed Congress’s stance was “hypocritical” as it thinks it is entitled to indulge in “dacoity” and no one should question it.

“Congress president on Tuesday asked its party leaders to sit on dharna near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. This shows the height of hypocrisy on the part of Congress which commits Rs 5,000 crore scam in National Herald case and expects no one questions them,” BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference in Raipur. He said taxpayers’ money is involved in the case.

“Instead of provoking its party workers for creating commotion on roads, Sonia Gandhi, who had appeared before ED in Delhi, should confess to the scam,” he said. “ED does not mean ‘entitlement for dacoity’ which Congress thinks. You commit corruption and scams and expect an investigation is not done against you, which is impossible. The eight-year-old BJP government at the Centre is committed to take every corruption to its logical conclusion,” he added.

Similar is the case with TMC in West Bengal, and AAP in Punjab and Delhi, said Patra, adding Rs 20.90 crore cash was found in the house of a relative of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. The minister still holds his post four days after the case, he pointed out. Similarly, AAP leader in Delhi, Satyendra Jain, was arrested in embezzlement.

When asked if non-BJP states are being targeted as alleged by the oppositions, Patra said it is incorrect. The opposition parties are running out of issues and it can be gauged from the fact that some Congress MPs complained in writing on the sitting arrangement of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, during the oath ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu.

Similarly, AAP and Congress leaders circulated a morphed video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and outgoing President Ram Nath Kovid showing the PM disrespecting the outgoing President, said Patra.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said, “We used to agitate against the corruption of Congress and today Congress is agitating to save the corrupt.”



FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FacebookTwitterInstagramKOO APPYOUTUBE