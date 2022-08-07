congress-stir:-delhi-cops-file-firs,-mention-no-names

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against

Congress

leaders and workers on charges of obstructing, assaulting and injuring policemen and violating prohibitory orders during their protest in the city on Friday against inflation, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items.

The accused column in the FIR, however, doesn’t mention anyone, including Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi, specifically. The cops will use the video footage of the incident to file a chargesheet in the case, officials said.

Police said that they had appropriately warned protesters about the prohibitory orders and had repeatedly requested them to disperse. However, they continued the protest, thereby violating prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC.

“When police personnel moved in to contain the situation, the protesters tried to obstruct them from performing their duties, and manhandled and injured them,” Special CP Sagarpreet Hooda said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi)

Amrutha Guguloth

said two separate cases have been registered against the protesters. “One case has been registered at Parliament Street police station under section 188 of the IPC, and the other one at Tughlak Road police station under sections 186, 188, 332, 34 of the IPC,” the DCP said.

Section 188 pertain to violating prohibitory orders, while others are for obstructing and assaulting public servants on duty. Section 332 is voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from their duty.

On Friday, protests were held at various places including Akbar Road, Vijay Chowk and

Jantar Mantar

. Police had detained 335 protesters including 65 MPs, who were taken to Kingsway Camp police lines and were later released.

