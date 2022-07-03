congress-says-udaipur-killer-is-bjp-man,-saffron-outfit-denies-claim

NEW DELHI: Showing Facebook posts of one of the Udaipur killers,

Congress

on Saturday alleged that the main accused

Riyaz Akhtari

is an active worker of Rajasthan BJP, a charge promptly denied by the latter. Congress also asked if the Modi government had ordered an

NIA

probe to cover up this link.

AICC spokesman Pawan Khera said after pictures of Akhtari with BJP leaders including veteran Gulab Chand Kataria came to light, the party did some research on Facebook which revealed that Akhtari had support of BJP leaders. “Through the posts of BJP leader Irshad Chainwala on Facebook on November 30, 2018, and Mohammad Tahir on February 3, 2019, October 27, 2019, August 10, 2021, and November 28, 2019, and other posts, it is clear that the killer of

Kanhaiya Lal

terrorist Riyaz… was not only close to BJP leaders, but was also an active member of BJP,” he alleged.

Khera said while photos of a person with a political leader cannot be cited as proof since it is a common practice, the Facebook posts of BJP leaders cite Akhtari as their worker.

Kataria, the leader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly, said an “undated” picture of him with Akhtari cannot be construed as evidence of the killer being associated with BJP’s state minority cell. “I have been with the party since 1977. Our party has a minority morcha, and it is not a crime to attend its programmes,” Kataria said in a video statement in response to Khera’s allegations. “Anyone can be part a picture with me during a programme as that is neither in my control nor in anybody else’s capacity to find out who is standing beside me,” he added.

The BJP legislator dared Congress to register a police complaint if it was convinced there’s more to the picture than meets the eye. BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya charged the opposition party with peddling fake news. “The Udaipur murderers weren’t members of BJP. Their attempt to infiltrate was like the LTTE assassin’s attempt to enter Congress to kill Rajiv Gandhi,” he tweeted.

