congress-says-rahul-gandhi-video-doctored,-slams-jp-nadda

NEW DELHI: A major controversy broke out on Saturday when

Congress

demanded that BJP president JP

Nadda

apologise on behalf of his party members amplifying a doctored video that portrays Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on forgiving his Kerala office attackers. The doctored video, however, says that Rahul’s remarks are addressed to the Udaipur beheading accused. Congress warned that it would initiate legal proceedings against BJP if Nadda did not issue an apology within a day.

The video pertains to a report shown by a news channel (Zee) in which two different comments by

Rahul

about the SFI attack on his Wayanad office and BJP instigating communalism were spliced together, giving the perception that he was asking people to forgive the Udaipur killers.

आज अपने कार्यक्रम में ZeeNews ने श्री राहुल गांधी जी के ख़िलाफ़ फ़र्ज़ी वीडियो दिखाने के लिए माफ़ी माँगी। झूठ फैला… https://t.co/F4hmNlSVTG — Congress (@INCIndia) 1656782530000

Former Union minister and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore was at the heart of the social media storm and Congress retaliation, as he reportedly deleted the video but then reupped it, well after Congress issued a legal notice to the news channel. Twitter too flagged Rathore’s post as “out of context”.

As anger mounted in the party ranks, Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh wrote a letter to Nadda, saying he was appalled that several BJP leaders were enthusiastically sharing a doctored video from the “mischievous” reportage.

“Despite being cautioned by my party colleagues that the clip was maliciously false and misleading, Rathore persisted with amplifying the same, first deleting and then re-uploading the same,” he said.

Ramesh said it showed a deliberate BJP strategy to defame Rahul Gandhi, and to further polarise an already sensitive, communal situation.

“I expect that you will immediately issue an appropriate apology on behalf of your colleagues who have acted with such reckless disregard towards the truth. If this apology is not issued today, we will take appropriate legal action against your party and its leaders,” Ramesh warned.

अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के महसचिव प्रभारी,संचार श्री @Jairam_Ramesh ने भाजपा अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda को पत्र लिखकर… https://t.co/IGXK8nYx2t — Congress (@INCIndia) 1656762438000

Rahul Gandhi lashed out on twitter, “Propaganda and lies are the foundation of BJP-RSS. Entire country knows the history of BJP-RSS, which pushes the country into the fire of hatred for political dividends. But no matter how much these traitors try to break India, Congress will continue to do more work to unite the country.”

दुष्प्रचार और झूठ ही भाजपा-RSS की नींव है। देश को नफ़रत की आग में झोंक कर हाथ सेंकने वाली भाजपा-RSS का इतिहास पू… https://t.co/dmsgiSjbJD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1656754104000

Even RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav chipped in with a jibe at Rathore, “You have been in the army. Have some shame, Mr peddler of lies.”

The issue is likely to dominate the political discourse in coming days, as Congress appears in no mood to relent. With the channel accepting its mistake and Congress initiating legal action against it, party’s state units have begun protesting and may file defamation suits across cities.

