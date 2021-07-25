Congress: No automatic ticket for any aspirant – Abia APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has disclosed that there will be no automatic ticket for any aspirant for the party’s ward congress.

The Abia APC said every member of the party is eligible to contest for any position of his choice in the forthcoming ward congress, adding that no member of the past executive is exempted from participating in the forthcoming exercise.

Hon Donatus Nwankpa, the Chairman of the party in Abia State disclosed this in Umuahia, the state capital, insisting that the party leadership will not zone its governorship ticket to any bloc or senatorial zone in the state.

The APC further stated that it was interested in the quality of leaders who will bring the desired change to the state and not where they are coming from.

The party maintained that the party cannot fail to link the state with the ruling political party in the country, to enable it’s citizens enjoy the full dividends of democracy.

It also warned aspirants for the party’s forthcoming ward congress to shun any form that did not emanate from the party’s secretariat in the state.

The Abia APC advised its members to be wary of any fake form, adding that any form not duly signed by the chairman and Secretary is not from its leadership.

According to the party, “With this development our party secretariat will be open for intending aspirant to purchase their forms from the representative from our National secretariat led by Mr Obinna Ugama and his team.”

In the meantime, a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Hon Destiny Akaraka Nwagwu, has dumped the party for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Nwagwu was the House of Representatives flagbearer of APGA during the March 27, 2021, rerun election for Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency seat.

Nwagwu flanked by teeming supporters and various support groups, registered at Ward 7 in Aba North Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at an occasion attended by the entire ward executive of the APC, Nwagwu promised to ensure that his entry into the progressive party is felt beyond Abia North and Aba South federal constituency.

He assured that he would work with the party leaders to ensure the success of the party in future elections in the state.

Nwagwu regretted that his former party (APGA) failed to internalize democracy in its affairs which he posited, resulting in mass defection of critical stakeholders and members to other political parties after the 2019 general election.

Congresses: Chieftain tasks Abia APC on unity