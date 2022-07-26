congress-never-showed-any-respect-for-constitution:-dharmendra-pradhan

NEW DELHI: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday slammed the

Congress

for criticising investigation agencies and claimed that the opposition party has never shown any respect for the Constitution.

The senior BJP leader cited the instance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tearing an ordinance cleared by the Cabinet led by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh to accuse the opposition party of complete disregard for Constitutional values.

He was referring to Gandhi’s move of tearing the ordinance brought by the then Congress-led UPA government in 2013 to allow those convicted in criminal cases to contest elections.

The minister also mentioned the imposition of Emergency by the Congress government in 1975 to hit out at the party.

Asked about Gandhi’s allegations that India has become a police state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and probe agencies were being misused, Pradhan said, “It is a figment of their imagination.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other party MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk here on Tuesday after they staged a protest against Sonia Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

The minister mocked the opposition party, saying it cannot make such claims after defying Constitutional values all the time when it was in power.

“People who imposed Emergency defying Constitutional values, it doesn’t suit them (to make such allegations). They have never shown any respect for the Constitution. Even when a Congress prime minister was there, Rahul Gandhi had torn an ordinance passed by the Union Cabinet,” Pradhan said.

