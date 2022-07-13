congress-leader-says-droupadi-murmu-represents-‘evil-philosophy-of-india’;-bjp-hits-back,-seeks-apology

NEW DELHI:

Congress

leader

Ajoy Kumar

on Wednesday said NDA presidential candidate

Droupadi Murmu

“represents a very evil philosophy of India and should not be made a symbol of Adivasis.” His remarks evoked strong reactions from the BJP which sought an apology from the Congress.

Ajoy Kumar went on to accuse the Modi government of creating symbols to fool the people of India.

“We have Ram Nath Kovind, the present President. Kovind was the President and Hathras happened. Did he say a word? There have been continuous atrocities on scheduled castes all over India and the condition of the community has become worse,” the Congress leader said to buttress his point on the BJP creating symbols.

“The

presidential elections

is a fight for the soul of the nation,” he added.

The BJP reacted strongly to Ajoy Kumar’s remarks.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Ajoy Kumar and said “This is how Congress insults India’s first woman tribal president candidate.”

“What evil philosophy does Droupadi Murmu represent? The fact that she rose up from grassroots by sheer hard work and commitment? That she broke barriers of socio economic circumstances & served as MLA, minister, Jharkhand Governor in an effective manner? Deplorable mindset,” Poonawalla said.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted: “At a time when the NDA, led by PM Modi, has announced Smt Draupadi Murmu, a woman from Adivasi samaj, as it’s nominee for the President’s office, a move that will significantly empower the Tribals, Congress leader calls her evil by association! Just because she is a Tribal. Shame.”

At a time when the NDA, led by PM Modi, has announced Smt Draupadi Murmu, a woman from Adivasi samaj, as it’s nomin… https://t.co/Ptk1qiDX8t — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) 1657683452000

Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi said “Tribal people got nothing during the Congress rule. Congress is having trouble because for the first time PM Modi & NDA leaders have nominated a tribal woman for President’s post. Ajoy Kumar’s statement shows what Congress thinks about tribals & women.”

“Congress is frustrated and is having trouble because a person from the tribal section has been nominated for the President’s post. Congress party should apologise to the country for such statements,” Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

