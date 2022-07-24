congress-asks-modi,-nadda-to-apologise-over-sonia-remarks

NEW DELHI: Condemning the “undignified and indecent” comments made by a BJP spokesman against

Congress

chief Sonia Gandhi during a TV show, the AICC on Sunday demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP

Nadda

for what it called a habitual display of “anti-women” mindset by the ruling party. It said a repetition of such behaviour against Congress leaders will be met with legal action.

AICC spokesman Jairam Ramesh shot off a letter to Nadda, highlighting the comments made by the BJP spokesman on Saturday, and said it was far from BJP’s advocacy of cultural and civilisational values.

“Top BJP leaders and spokespersons, who do not tire of talking about Indian culture, have repeatedly used objectionable language against respected women of the country, especially the 75-year-old president of a national party,” Ramesh said, adding, “using abusive words for the leaders of the opposition shows the anti-women mindset of BJP. Such objectionable remarks are dragging down the level of politics in the country”.

Ramesh said respect for women has been a great Indian tradition since the Vedic times, and it is expected from the ruling BJP.

“Prime Minister

Modi

and you [Nadda] should apologise to the women of the country for the shameful and indecent rhetoric of your party leaders. You should also direct your spokespersons and leaders not to hurt the dignity of politics and refrain from abusive language,” he said.

