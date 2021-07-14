Home POLITICS Confusion over alleged suspension of Rochas Okorocha from APC
POLITICS

Confusion over alleged suspension of Rochas Okorocha from APC

There was confusion on Tuesday over the alleged suspension of Rochas Okorocha, Imo West Senator and a former Governor of the State.

It was widely reported that the National body of the All Progressives Congress, APC, suspended Okorocha over anti-party activities.

The former Imo State governor’s suspension was contained in a letter purportedly signed by APC Caretaker Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni and Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoehede.

But after a while, the party reacted to the reports, denying taking such an action against the lawmaker.

Akpanudoehede stressed that his signature on the letter was forged.

The APC spokesman maintained that the purported letter was not from the ruling APC.

“The letter is fake. It is not from us (APC). My signature was forged. The signature on that letter is copy and paste,” Akpanuduoehede told The Nation.

Imo: PDP accuses Uzodinma of causing confusion in union leadership

