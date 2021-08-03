concord-baseball-hirestrent-abernathy-as-an-assistant-coach

Aug. 3—ATHENS — After a successful career on the mound for the Concord University baseball team, Trent Abernathy is returning to the program as an assistant coach, head coach Kevin Garrett announced Monday afternoon.

Abernathy was on the CU pitching staff from 2017-21 as he appeared in 49 games over five seasons. He tossed 209 innings and went 14-7 on the mound with 223 strikeouts and an ERA of 5.29. He ranks third in program history in strikeouts and sixth in innings pitched. His 85 strikeouts during the 2021 season are the most in a single-season in program history.