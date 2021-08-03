Home SPORTS Concord baseball hiresTrent Abernathy as an assistant coach
SPORTS

Concord baseball hiresTrent Abernathy as an assistant coach

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
concord-baseball-hirestrent-abernathy-as-an-assistant-coach

Aug. 3—ATHENS — After a successful career on the mound for the Concord University baseball team, Trent Abernathy is returning to the program as an assistant coach, head coach Kevin Garrett announced Monday afternoon.

Abernathy was on the CU pitching staff from 2017-21 as he appeared in 49 games over five seasons. He tossed 209 innings and went 14-7 on the mound with 223 strikeouts and an ERA of 5.29. He ranks third in program history in strikeouts and sixth in innings pitched. His 85 strikeouts during the 2021 season are the most in a single-season in program history.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Yes, you can bet on that: The men’s...

“The best race in Olympic history”: Karsten Warholm...

Ridge Runners sweep rival WhistlePigs in Feud finale

AAABA 2021 Cleveland throttles Zanesville in seven

US Wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock Going For Gold

Mets’ Luis Rojas gives updates on Javier Baez’s...

Spencer Dinwiddie nearing deal with Wizards

Carson Wentz injury is bad news for Eagles

Olympics-Athletics-‘No way I ran 46.1 and lost’ –...

Martin Braithwaite discloses what he feared happened to...

Leave a Reply