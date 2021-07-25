Despite rebuttal by the authorities, there are concerns over Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara’s health.

The scholar, currently in prison, is standing trial for alleged blasphemy and incitement.

The charges were filed by the Kano State Government.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Kano insists Abduljabbar is hale and hearty.

DSC Musbahu Nasarawa, the Public Relations Officer, told the general public to ignore “falsehood”.

Nasarawa, in a statement, said the service prioritizes the medical and health welfare of all inmates.

Abduljabbar’s lawyer, Rabiu Abdullahi also dismissed the rumor that his client might have been poisoned.

Abdullahi said although the preacher was sick, the Kano correctional centre has been “very supportive”.

Abduljabbar’s case at the Upper Sharia Court will resume on Wednesday, July 28.

bioreports gathered that the cleric’s supporters will storm the court premises to ascertain his health status.

