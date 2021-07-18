Computer help: When prompted to install Windows 11, I had trouble. What can I do? – TCPalm

Q: I was prompted to install Windows 11. When I did, my system seemed to work very hard for a long time but then eventually came back to tell me it could not install it. What can I do?

— Ingrid G., Wabasso

A: If you have an older system — meaning more than five or six years, realistically — then chances are it may not have the hardware requirements needed to accommodate a Windows 11 installation. The fact that it took your system a long time to deduce this also implies this scenario.

If your current computer does not meet the new operating system’s hardware requirements, and you initialize the installation, then it will take a long time for the installer to examine your setup before determining that you do not meet these specs.

Then it will also take some time for it to undo whatever parts of the installation have been completed to that point before it informs you Windows 11 cannot be installed on your system.

Currently, the hardware requirements for a Windows 11 installation are as follows: 1 GHz processor or faster; 4GB of RAM, 64GB of hard drive space, a monitor or display with at least 720 dpi resolution.

If your system does not have these specs — though realistically you’ll want to have at least double this so the system runs smoothly with multiple programs open at a time — then you should not attempt to install or run Windows 11 on it. If that’s the case, do not worry.

As mentioned in previous columns on the topic, just because Windows 11 is out does not mean you must install it right away. First of all, as Windows 11 is a new operating system, it will be better to hold off for at least six months so that many of the initial bugs get repaired.

Secondly, if your system cannot accommodate it at the moment, then chances are you will either need to upgrade your existing hardware or purchase a machine that already meets these specs (or comes pre-installed with Windows 11) to use the new operating system.

If that’s not possible for you, then just keep using Windows 10, which is not going away any time soon.

Please note, Windows should not prompt you openly to install Windows 11; the link to do so should only appear in the Windows Update section of your Settings Console: click “start,” then “settings,” then “updates” and “security,” then “Windows update.”

If you have no interest in upgrading, then the update can just be avoided or ignored as Windows 11 will not be included in any future Windows 10 updates.

However, if you want to remove the link to update to Windows 11 from this area as a precaution, you can do so by performing the steps found at the following URL:

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/block-windows-11-being-installed-200133712.html.

Untangling the web

One of the quirks of the new Windows 11 is that many of its most talked-about features are already available for Windows 10 as standalone plug-ins. Take this handy free feature created by Microsoft, microsoft.com/enus/p/files/9nghp3dx8hdx

Called “Files,” it lets you customize your Windows Explorer in countless ways, including pinning often used files and folders, establishing fluid themes for data sets to better organize your information, adjusting file and folder layouts and more. A handy tool for anyone managing and organizing multiple data sets at one time.

