Complimentary World LNG Map at Gastech 2021 and World Gas Conference (WGC 2022) by Mudrock Media – Business Wire

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mudrock Media will present at Gastech 2021 exhibition, the first major energy event to take place live & in-person from September 21-23, 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates, and the 28th World Gas Conference (WGC2022) from May 23-27, 2022 in Daegu, South Korea. Mudrock Media will hand out 3,000 complimentary copies of printed Oil & Gas Storage and Trade Series –World Oil Refinery & LNG Plant Map at both exhibitions.

The map is open now for sponsorship and advertising opportunities for exclusive mileage at Gastech 2021 or WGC2022. Companies that wish to sponsor and advertise their brand and marketing with the World Crude Oil Refinery and LNG Plant Map –version 2021/22, can download the booking form. Limited to four advert slots!

The Crude Oil Refinery and LNG Plant Map is very handy for reference or display, and can be purchased as an A0 poster, without sponsors advertisement displayed or with sponsors advertisement displayed at generous discount.

East Asia Energy Series: Offshore Wind and Power Plant Map was launched at Wind Energy Asia 2021 in March 2021 in downloadable PDF format.

MUDROCK MEDIA MOBILE APPS was developed in late 2016 to enhance the use of printed wall poster ‘SMARTER MAP’ that allow quick access to more detail information. You can use the mobile apps to search for the activities and status of exploration, production field, as well as supporting facilities in the oil & gas industry by scanning on the QR code from the SMARTER MAP.

Click on Android or iPhone to install the Mudrock Media Mobile Apps.

ABOUT OIL & GAS STORAGE AND TRADE SERIES: WORLD CRUDE OIL & LNG PLANT MAP

The first World Oil Refinery & LNG Plant Map published in 2018, is the essential reference map for all energy and oil & gas professionals, and launched at World Gas Conference in Washington DC (June) with a total distribution of 10,000 copies, carrying sponsors’ logo and advertisements. Detailed information covering operator name, capacity and location of Crude Oil Refinery and LNG Plant is shown on the poster map sized 29×37 inch.

Key Features

Graphic pie chart – Export of Dry natural Gas by Region (2018)

Graphic pie chart – Top 10 Export Countries of Dry natural Gas (2018)

Graphic pie chart – Imports of Dry natural Gas by Region (2018)

Graphic pie chart – Top 10 Import Countries of Dry natural Gas (2018)

Graphic pie chart – Dry natural Gas Production by Region (2018)

Graphic pie chart – Asia Dry natural Gas Production by Region (2018)

Graphic pie chart – World Crude Oil Proved Reserves (2020)

Graphic pie chart – Asia Crude Oil Proved Reserves (2020)

Graphic pie chart – Total Petroleum and Other Liquids Production (2020)

Graphic pie chart – Asia Petroleum and Other Liquids Production (2020)

Exclusive power data and analysis from U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Oil & Gas

Coverage of every country.

All maps based on Data platform of more than 1,500 generation projects and plants.

Maps show crude oil refinery, oil terminal and LNG plant sites that are operating, under construction or planned.

Overview of oil and gas production across the continent and the state of associated infrastructure such as pipelines, tanker terminals, LNG and FLNG installations.

Extended coverage of key countries Algeria, Egypt (with detail of Nile Delta, Western Desert and Gulf of Suez regions), Nigeria and Angola.

Downstream infrastructure covering oil refineries, CTL and GTL plants.

ABOUT MUDROCK MEDIA SDN BHD

Mudrock Media, a cartographic and advertising company, is the leading mapping solution and published a series of Map of Oil & Gas Activities for regions and countries including Southeast-Asia, Middle-East, Australasia, Asia-Pacific, South-Asia, Malaysia, and Myanmar. Advertise at our Oil & Gas Map series with over 500,000 FREE Circulation, an opportunity for companies to reinforce their company’s brand, products, services and projects through our industrial wall maps collection.

Learn more at https://mudrockmedia.com/ and follow updates on LinkedIn.