Home NEWS ‘Complaints are pretty widespread’: Axios editor on VP office infighting
NEWSNews America

‘Complaints are pretty widespread’: Axios editor on VP office infighting

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
‘complaints-are-pretty-widespread’:-axios-editor-on-vp-office-infighting

Vice President Kamala Harris begins a meeting in her ceremonial office on the White House complex in Washington, on June 23.

Vice President Kamala Harris begins a meeting in her ceremonial office on the White House complex in Washington, on June 23.

    JUST WATCHED

    ‘Complaints are pretty widespread’: Axios editor on VP office infighting

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and Axios managing editor Margaret Talev discuss reports of dysfunction and infighting in Vice President Kamala Harris’ office.

Source: CNN

Politics of the Day (15 Videos)

Vice President Kamala Harris begins a meeting in her ceremonial office on the White House complex in Washington, on June 23.

‘Complaints are pretty widespread’: Axios editor on VP office infighting

George Conway: I’d be very, very worried if I were Trump’s children

Michael Cohen: Everything went through Donald Trump

A view of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Toobin: Voting Rights Act close to being irrelevant

Kevin McCarthy 0701

McCarthy: ‘Unprecedented’ move by Liz Cheney

SE Cupp: Democrats letting the perfect get in the way of the good

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on Thanksgiving on November 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump had earlier made the traditional call to members of the military stationed abroad through video teleconference.

Presidential historian: Trump should not be happy with this

John Avlon 0629

Reality Check: ‘Election subversion’ is the new GOP tactic

trump rally o sullivan

Three percenter at Trump rally warns of future violence

Former daughter-in-law of Trump exec on potential of him flipping

Attorney General William Barr participates in a press conference at the Department of Justice along with DOJ officials on February 10, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Barr on Trump election fraud claims: It was ‘all bullsh*t’

See Ocasio-Cortez’s response to Taylor Greene’s insult

Romney: Trump rallies pushing big lie are entertaining but not real

Former Vice President Mike Pence rebuked former President Donald Trump on Thursday night on the question of overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Hear Mike Pence call attempt to decertify election ‘un-American’

Conway: Giuliani will likely never see inside of courtroom again unless as defendant

President Joe Biden, with a bipartisan group of senators, speaks Thursday June 24, 2021, outside the White House in Washington. Biden invited members of the group of 21 Republican and Democratic senators to discuss the infrastructure plan.

Biden announces an infrastructure deal has been made

See More

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2 more victims pulled from Surfside collapse site

Massachusetts police standoff with heavily armed men ends...

Indian superstar Aamir Khan and producer wife Kiran...

This forgotten species thought to be extinct was...

Terrifying video shows landslide sweep through city

Birds get loose inside plane cabin, delay departure

Photographer’s images raise awareness of modern-day slavery

Hurricane Elsa brings strong winds and heavy rain...

This national park is turning away visitors due...

US leaves main base in Afghanistan as pullout...

Leave a Reply