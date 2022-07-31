Community Shield: He was lively – Alexander-Arnold hails one Liverpool star after win over Man City

Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold has singled out the club’s striker, Darwin Nunez, for special praise after their FA Community Shield victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold said that Nunez was lively against Manchester City as Liverpool defeated the Premier League champions 3-1.

bioreports reports that three goals from Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Nunez ensured Liverpool defeated Pep Guardiola’s side at the King Power Stadium.

Asked how good Nunez’s substitute performance was, Alexander-Arnold at his post-match press conference said: “It has got to be up there.

“He won the penalty, scored a goal and looked very lively.

“He’s been bought in to score goals and he’s proved he can do that today.”