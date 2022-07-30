Home NEWS Community Shield: Gaurdiola names funny player in Manchester City squad
NEWS

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has named striker, Erling Haaland, as a ‘funny’ guy in his team.

Guardiola said this before Manchester City’s FA Community Shield against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Recall that Man City recently signed Haaland from Bundesliga side Dortmund.

Speaking about Haaland, Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference, “The first impression of him is really good, a funny guy.

“He’s settled really well with the team. That is important. Apparently, people think it’s not one of the most important things, but it is.

“The good vibes in the locker room is more important than any advice.

“We try to help him settle well with the family, and house and try to get to know each other in training. Then the quality will do the rest.”

