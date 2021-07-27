Home NEWS Communal clash: Gombe Govt imposes dust to dawn curfew on Balanga communities
Following the renewed communal violence that erupted between Lunguda and Waja ethnic groups in Balanga Local government area, the Gombe State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on some communities.

The affected communities are: Nyuwar, Jessu, Heme, Yolde Gelentuku, Sikam, Wala-Lunguda and environs and the curfew is with immediate effect.

Ismaila Uba Misilli Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House Gombe in a statement issued on Tuesday, indicated that, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who made the announcement, said the decision followed renewed violence that erupted in the communities in the early of today.

According to the SSG, the curfew becomes necessary to restore peace and order in the affected areas.

He said security personnel have been deployed to restore normalcy, while the curfew will subsist until further notice.

Communal Clashes: 18 persons allegedly killed in Gombe, Adamawa States

