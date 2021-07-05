commotion-in-osun-pdp-as-former-chairman-accuses-successor-of-blackmail

Olasoji Adagunodo, the embattled former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun has accused his successor, Sunday Bisi, as having no honour and a willing tool ready for the highest bidder.

Adagunodo who took the swipe at Sunday Bisi expressed shock that he could still attempt to blackmail him despite the fact that some of his antics had been exposed.

In an interview with journalists on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital, the embattled former chairman maintained that Sunday Bisi is still the Publicity Secretary of the party having been elected on 25th March, 2018 with a four year mandate which expires in 2022.

He accused him of reducing the patronage of the party by his act of vigorously and rigorously campaigning for a particular candidate and assuring the electorate of representing him for the election again in 2022.

In his words, “He is the State Chairman of Pathfinder Group that is loyal to the aspirations of our party’s candidate in the 2018 governorship contest. If you look at his activities in a recent tour of local government areas of the state, he has been campaigning vigorously and rigorously, assuring his audience that they will represent our former candidate again in 2022.

“No reasonable state chairman of any party will open his mouth and utter such a divisive statement when we have other governorship hopefuls in the party, by that statement, he has reduced the patronage of the party in the election by at least the followership of other willing aspirants.”

While stressing that he does not have any issue with Senator Ademola Adeleke, Adagunodo explained that he is against using the PDP organs to campaign for an aspirant that has not become a candidate.

He explained that he could still support the candidature of Ademola Adeleke if he is lucky to get the ticket of the party.

According to him, “I will still repeat the same feat and win for him but they must be ready to carry everybody along the way we did in 2017 during the West Senatorial bye-election because every vote matters.”

He however described Sunday Bisi as an age long friend adding that it is normal for him to aspire for any office but he would have gone through the rigours of contesting for the office the way he did between 2016 and 2018 and that he has taken everything he did with a pinch of salt.

The party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Oladele Bamiji, in his reaction disclosed that there is a standing directive from the party not to get the party distracted through reactions and counter reaction to a non-issue.

Bamiji stated that what is at stake at this time is bigger than playing into the cards of distraction by someone whose utterances and actions in recent times have erased all doubts on his anti-party escapades.

