Home NEWS Commotion in Osun Assembly as Chief Whip, colleague exchange words
NEWSNews Africa

Commotion in Osun Assembly as Chief Whip, colleague exchange words

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
commotion-in-osun-assembly-as-chief-whip,-colleague-exchange-words

There was commotion Thursday as a shouting match ensued between the Chief Whip of the Osun State House of Assembly, Tunde Olatunji who represents Ife North State Constituency and his colleague, Desmond Babatunde representing Oriade State Constituency.

According to sources, Desmond Babatunde had accused the Chief Whip of disrespecting the Speaker of the House, Timothy Owoeye.

The source also revealed that Olatunji was said to be addressing the Speaker while seated instead of the traditional standing as enshrined in the House rules.

It took the intervention of other members of the Assembly to arrest the situation.

bioreports had earlier reported that the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola had sent the list of the caretaker committees of local governments, local council development authorities and area offices to the House for screening.

Orji Kalu links prison term to 2023 presidency

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

‘Why I will never own private jet’ –...

Borno: Gov Zulum, President Bazoum discuss return of...

Euro 2020: Mourinho names three England players to...

Why I Had Nothing To Do With Nnamdi...

Defections: FG celebrates ‘capture’ of PDP govs as...

BREAKING: Sunday Igboho cancels Lagos Yoruba Nation rally...

FG has ordered payment of outstanding arears –...

Matawalle mourns as bandits kill Zamfara lawmaker in...

Buhari: Nigerians are to Blame for Inherent Injustices...

Online CVR: INEC vows to prosecute hackers –...

Leave a Reply