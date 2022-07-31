commonwealth-games:-ogunkanmi-congratulates-osun-indigene,-olarinoye-adijat

The Lawmaker representing Ayedire State concituency in State of Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Gbenga Ogunkanmi has congratulated Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, who won Nigeria’s first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, who is an indigene of Ileogbo, Ayedire local government in State of Osun, recorded a total of 203kg in the women’s 55kg weightlifting event to win the country’s and her first gold medal in the games.

Before winning the medal, Olarinoye had set two records in 10 minutes, lifting 90kg and 92kg in the Snatch category of women’s 55kg Weightlifting event.

Ogunkanmi described her a s a true ambassador of the state and her hometown, noting that her recent exploits is a replica of hard work and spirit of excellence, that the state is known for.

He also commended her for displaying the sense of patriotism to the nation, as her exploits will continue to spur others to an avalanche of greater successes in becoming the best in what you do.

“As I congratulate you, I wish to appreciate your sense of commitment to Nigeria regardless of the challenges bedevelling the country. Just like Tobi Amusan, Olarinoye is another of the distinguished Young Nigerians who are blazing the trail and making waves across the world.”