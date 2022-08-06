Home NEWS Commonwealth Games 2022: Team Nigeria set for medal haul in boxing
Commonwealth Games 2022: Team Nigeria set for medal haul in boxing

by News
Team Nigeria is now expected to win four medals in the boxing event at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Four boxers; Elizabeth Oshoba, Cynthia Ogunsemilore, Ifeanyi Onyekwere and Jacinta Umuannakwe have already qualified for the semi-final in different categories.

The quartet are guaranteed at least bronze medals.

All four pugilists will be in action on Saturday (today) in their semi-final contests

Team Nigeria has so far won different medals in weightlifting, powerlifting and wrestling.

They are also expected to more medals in Athletics, Table Tennis and Wrestling on Saturday.

