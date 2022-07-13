common-university-entrance-test-undergraduate-2022:-all-you-need-to-know

NEW DELHI: The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 is now the second biggest entrance exam in India. A total of 14. 9 lakh candidates have registered for the exam which will be conducted in two phases – Phase I in July and

Phase II

in August.

Exams in Phase I will be held on July 15, July 16,July 19 and July 20. The exam dates for Phase II are August 4- August 8, additionally exams in the second phase have been scheduled on August 10, August 17, August 18 and August 20.

Here is all you need to know about the common entrance test:

For the same subject why are some candidates having the exam in July and others in August?

The 14.9 lakh candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects. In view of a large number of subjects, the unique date sheet to every individual candidate has been created. Accordingly, exam is to be held in two time slots, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon, and in two phases – Phase I in July 2022 and Phase II in August 2022.

What will be the scoring format? Marks or percentile?

Score cards will give

NTA

Score (percentile score). Percentile will be calculated for each of the tests in which the candidate appeared, separately. NTA score is a percentile score of the candidate in the test in which he appeared. It indicates his position vis-à-vis others who appeared in it. It is not marks. It is an indicator of the relative position of the candidates amongst those who appeared in the test.

Some candidates are having multiple subjects in the same slot? Will they get any break in between or the exam will be continuous?

Candidates cannot leave the exam hall until the duration of the tests in which they want to appear, is completed. Once a candidate starts a test, he/she has to sit through all the tests that they want to appear in.

What will be the test duration for each subject?

The duration of each test is of 45 minutes, except

General Test

which is 60 minutes.

Are all questions mandatory? Are there negative scores?

* There will be 50 questions for language and domain specific subjects of which ONLY 40 are to be attempted.

* There will be 75 questions in the General Test paper of which ONLY 60 are to be attempted.

* One mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. Unanswered/ marked for review will be given no mark

However, some exceptions have also been made.

* Computer science will have 85 questions out of which 15 general questions are compulsory. Candidate may attempt any 25 questions out of 35 questions from any one of the following topics – Computer Science and Information Practices

* Mathematics will have 85 questions out of which 15 general questions are compulsory. Candidate may attempt any 25 questions out of 35 questions from any one of the following topics – Mathematics and Applied Mathematics.

If a candidate is appearing for multiple papers in a particular slot, will the papers appear on the screen in any particular sequence?

Candidates can start with any of the tests, to which they are admitted, scheduled in that slot. There is no sequence in which the tests are to be taken, within each slot.

The candidates must also keep the following instructions in mind at the exam centre –

* Candidates are advised to report 2 hours before commencement of the examination.

* NTA has arranged staggered entry and candidates have to report for the session/s as per the time stated in their respective admit card.

* No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination Centre, on the date and shift/time other than that allotted to him/her in his/her admit card

* No candidate shall be permitted to enter after the gate closing time.

Documents to carry without which entry will not be allowed

* Print copy of admit card along with self declaration (undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website duly filled in.

* One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the online application form).

* Any of the authorized photo IDs in original, valid, and non-expired: – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar with photograph/

Ration Card

with photograph/ Class 12 Board Admit Card with photograph/

Bank Passbook

with Photograph.

* PwBD certificate

What is allowed and not allowed

A personal transparent water bottle, personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), a simple transparent ball point pen are allowed inside the examination hall.

The candidate’s must have

a Admit Card

along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

He/ She must also carry an additional passport size photograph for pasting on the attendance sheet along with an original valid ID proof.

However, no candidate is allowed to enter the centre wearing his/her own mask. Mask will be provided at the centre. Personal masks will be disposed of in a closed pedal push bin provided at the Centre.

