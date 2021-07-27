NEWSNews America Committee hearing on January 6 Capitol riot by Bioreports July 27, 2021 written by Bioreports July 27, 2021 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Bioreports previous post Capitol riot investigation starts with video of attack next post Medicine to music: A peek into the versatile life of BBNaija 2021 housemate Yerins You may also like Capitol riot investigation starts with video of attack July 27, 2021 Jordan Chiles replaces Simone Biles in team final July 27, 2021 The superstar left the arena to see a... July 27, 2021 Russian gymnast after team’s gold medal: ‘The impossible... July 27, 2021 Police IG posts, redeploys 24 AIGs July 27, 2021 Police declare 21yr old girl missing in Delta July 27, 2021 Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8... July 27, 2021 Jan. 6 committee live updates: Police officers to... July 27, 2021 Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch... July 27, 2021 At least 1 killed, over a dozen injured... July 27, 2021 Leave a Reply Cancel reply