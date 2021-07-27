News provided by
Jul 26, 2021, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The commercial satellite imaging market is poised to grow by USD 1.73 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the commercial satellite imaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advances in satellite imaging technologies, the growing satellite-based telemetry applications, and the increasing demand for EO imaging systems.
The commercial satellite imaging market analysis includes technology and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing demand for EO imaging systems as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial satellite imaging market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The commercial satellite imaging market covers the following areas:
Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Sizing
Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Forecast
Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus SE
- BlackSky Global LLC
- European Space Imaging GmbH
- Galileo Group Inc.
- ImageSat International NV
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Maxar Technologies Inc.
- Planet Labs Inc.
- SpaceKnow Inc
- UrtheCast Corp.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market– The commercial aviation crew management systems market is segmented by type (core systems and additional systems) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market– The commercial aircraft seating market is segmented by cabin-class (economy class, business class, premium economy class, and first-class), aircraft type (narrowbody, widebody, and regional aircraft), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Optical – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Radar – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airbus SE
- BlackSky Global LLC
- European Space Imaging GmbH
- Galileo Group Inc.
- ImageSat International NV
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Maxar Technologies Inc.
- Planet Labs Inc.
- SpaceKnow Inc
- UrtheCast Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-satellite-imaging-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio