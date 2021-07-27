The report on the commercial satellite imaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advances in satellite imaging technologies, the growing satellite-based telemetry applications, and the increasing demand for EO imaging systems.

The commercial satellite imaging market analysis includes technology and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing demand for EO imaging systems as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial satellite imaging market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The commercial satellite imaging market covers the following areas:

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Sizing

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Forecast

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Airbus SE

BlackSky Global LLC

European Space Imaging GmbH

Galileo Group Inc.

ImageSat International NV

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Planet Labs Inc.

SpaceKnow Inc

UrtheCast Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Optical – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Radar – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

– Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

– Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

– Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airbus SE

BlackSky Global LLC

European Space Imaging GmbH

Galileo Group Inc.

ImageSat International NV

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Planet Labs Inc.

SpaceKnow Inc

UrtheCast Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

