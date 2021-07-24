Comics Honors The Best Of 2020 At The (Virtual) Eisner Awards – Forbes

Graphic novelist Gene Luen Yang, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olson, hardboiled crime writer Ed Brubaker and a comics anthology about menopause were among the big winners last night at the 33rd Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards. The top honors in comics, usually presented at a gala ceremony held Friday night of San Diego Comic-Con, were announced in an online video released as part of Comic-Con@Home for the second straight year as SDCC fell victim to COVID concerns.
Yang, who broke through in 2006 with the celebrated memoir American-Born Chinese, took three honors in the categories for younger readers, the top-selling segment of the booming graphic novel market. His epic Dragon Hoops (First Second/Macmillan) won for top Graphic Novel for Teens, while his adaptation of a 1940s-era Superman serial, Superman Smashes the Klan (DC Comics) won best work for kids age 9-12 and best adaptation from another media.
In the non-kids division, Adrian Tomine’s sardonic look back at his 25 years of not-quite-fame as a graphic novelist, The Loneliness of the Long Distance Cartoonist (Drawn and Quarterly) won for best graphic memoir and for Best Publication Design, while Derf Backderf’s monumental recounting of the Kent State killings, Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio (Abrams ComicArts) took the honors for best reality-based work. Simon Hanselmann’s acid-edged underground humor was honored in two categories, Best Graphic Album (reprint) for Seeds and Stems (Fantagraphics) and Best Webcomic for Crisis Zone, serialized on Instagram last year. Crime writer Ed Brubaker was another double-winner. Pulp (Image Comics), the latest in the Criminal series with art by Sean Philips, took home the award for Best Graphic Album (new), while Friday, with artist Marcos Martin, won for Best Digital Comic.
Superhero comics got their share of hardware as well. The offbeat DC mini-series Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olson by Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber, won for Best Limited Series and Best Humor Publication. Marvel’s Black Widow by Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande was Best New Series.
Mimi Pond’s “When the Menopausal Carnival Comes to Town,” was honored as Best Short Story of the year, while the collection it appeared in, Menopause: A Comic Treatment (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press), took the Best Anthology award.
Several all-time greats were inducted into the Will Eisner Hall of Fame. In addition to the eclectic group judge’s choices this year, Alberto Breccia, Stan Goldberg, Thomas Nast, Rodolphe Töpffer, Françoise Mouly, and Lily Renée Phillips, voters selected Ruth Atkinson, Dave Cockrum, Neil Gaiman, and Scott McCloud. Unfortunately, because of the virtual nature of this year’s ceremony – a prerecorded video hosted by actor Phil LaMarr – fans were denied the opportunity to hear the honorees’ heartfelt acceptance speeches in person. They are a highlight of the video presentation, however.
This year’s Eisner Awards, named for legendary comic creator Will Eisner, were sponsored by comiXology, Amazon’s
Best Short Story
“When the Menopausal Carnival Comes to Town,” by Mimi Pond, in Menopause: A Comic Treatment (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press)
Best Single Issue
Sports Is Hell, by Ben Passmore (Koyama Press)
Best Continuing Series
Usagi Yojimbo, by Stan Sakai (IDW)
Best Limited Series
Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, by Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber (DC)
Best New Series
Black Widow, by Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande (Marvel)
Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8)
Our Little Kitchen, by Jillian Tamaki (Abrams Books for Young Readers)
Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12)
Superman Smashes the Klan, by Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru (DC)
Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17)
Dragon Hoops, by Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan)
Best Humor Publication
Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, by Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber (DC)
Best Anthology
Menopause: A Comic Treatment, edited by MK Czerwiec (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press)
Best Reality-Based Work
Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio, by Derf Backderf (Abrams)
Best Graphic Memoir
The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, by Adrian Tomine (Drawn & Quarterly)
Best Graphic Album—New
Pulp, by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image
Best Graphic Album—Reprint
Seeds and Stems, by Simon Hanselmann (Fantagraphics)
Best Adaptation from Another Medium
Superman Smashes the Klan, adapted by Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru (DC)
Best U.S. Edition of International Material
Goblin Girl, by Moa Romanova, translation by Melissa Bowers (Fantagraphics)
Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia
Remina, by Junji Ito, translation by Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)
Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips
The Flapper Queens: Women Cartoonists of the Jazz Age, edited by Trina Robbins (Fantagraphics)
Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books
The Complete Hate, by Peter Bagge, edited by Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
Best Writer
James Tynion IV, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); Batman (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Razorblades (Tiny Onion)
Best Writer/Artist
Junji Ito, Remina, Venus in the Blind Spot (VIZ Media)
Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team
Michael Allred, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)
Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)
Anand RK/John Pearson, Blue in Green (Image)
Best Cover Artist
Peach Momoko, Buffy the Vampire Slayer #19, Mighty Morphin #2, Something Is Killing the Children #12, Power Rangers #1(BOOM! Studios); DIE!namite, Vampirella (Dynamite); The Crow: Lethe (IDW); Marvel Variants (Marvel)
Best Coloring
Laura Allred, X-Ray Robot (Dark Horse); Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)
Best Lettering
Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)
Best Comics-Related Journalism/Periodical
Women Write About Comics, edited by Nola Pfau and Wendy Browne, www.WomenWriteAboutComics.com
Best Comics-Related Book
Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books, by Ken Quattro (Yoe Books/IDW)
Best Academic/Scholarly Work
The Content of Our Caricature: African American Comic Art and Political Belonging, by Rebecca Wanzo (New York University Press)
Best Publication Design
The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, designed by Adrian Tomine and Tracy Huron (Drawn & Quarterly)
Best Digital Comic
Friday, by Ed Brubaker and Marcos Martin (Panel Syndicate)
Best Webcomic
Crisis Zone, by Simon Hanselmann,
Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award: Mike and Christine Mignola, who sold Mike’s sketches online to raise funds for World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that fights hunger.
Hall of Fame
Judges’ Choices: Alberto Breccia, Stan Goldberg, Thomas Nast, Rodolphe Töpffer, Françoise Mouly, and Lily Renée Phillips
Voters’ Choices: Ruth Atkinson, Dave Cockrum, Neil Gaiman, and Scott McCloud