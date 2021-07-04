MC Bob

Popularly known as MC BOB, but born Bob Assiga, he kicked off his comedy career during his undergraduate days. He is married. He is a comedian also a businessman and brand ambassador to some companies in Nigeria.

From Cross River to Abuja, you’ve managed to find your feet in the comedy industry so quick, how did you do it?

God’s favour and his direction, not me. My passion drove me to see clearly that I had better, by myself, found my feet on the ground else my feet will give way on me. People, brands and business need value-adding professionals and if you’re one regardless of where you are or from, you would be sought after. The struggle was real, especially coming from Ibadan where there are already lords here as well. But with tenacity and passion for the art, my eyes were on the prize. Great thanks to the brands, people and organizations who believed in me.

What show or event sold you?

A lot of shows actually. I can’t say one specifically but I have worked with so many great comedians and learnt how to master the act of comedy

The Nigerian comedy industry seems to be divided into “families,” which do you belong to and why did you pitch your tent with this family?

Hmmm well I am with everybody and I have enjoyed a lot of support from every comedian and many are my friend and boss also. We are one big family.

What structures do you expect to be put in place in the Nigerian comedy industry? What are the obstacles and how can these be solved?

The comedy industry in Nigeria has become better and bigger but a lot still has to be done. There are a lot of untapped potential in its commerce so we need more visionaries and business men to get involved. Government also needs to take our sweat and work as the serious intellectual proprieties that they are and protect us. We also need to be more creative in our mode to add value and even giver fresher materials to our audience and comedy lovers. Finally, I think the younger comedians need to stop hoping and waiting on the more established ones to come up with the way forward for the industry. If we make money from it, we need to invest back for its sustenance. And I also think the drama and performing departments need to review their curriculums to suit modern stand-up comedy studies.

How did you discover your passion for comedy?

Comedy is built within and I have love making and seeing people laugh. I love to entertain people and make them happy. I have always been the class jester, the one with the funny remarks. The fulfillment I get from telling funny stories, cracking jokes and making people laugh is second to none. Comedy is a passion. I remember that I would spend my pocket money and take loans to produce comedy shows in school just to make people happy through my jokes. Nothing other than that has made me happier.

ALSO READ:

You studied Theatre Arts, how has that influenced your comedy?

I began comedy professionally a few years before I got into the University of Ibadan to study Theatre Arts. That is not to say that the discipline I derived from the course did not help me become the better comedian that I am today. Talent is not enough, so going to school was key to me. It was pertinent that I studied a course in my area of passion and strength. I discovered my passion early and I took a straight shot at it. Theatre captured a large base for me as a general performer, it sharpened me professionally, artistically and I would say that made me a thorough artist. Theatre made me clearly distinct in my line of career as a comedian, actor, dancer, writer, radio/TV host, the training was real and I hold it sacred your heart always.

How did your parents react when you started comedy?

My father was not a fan and he was skeptical when I told him I want to be a comedian. He had hoped that I would become a lecturer but he sensed I was gunning for something artistic but it was not clear to him. My mum is my number one fan, and gave me her blessings.

What is your father’s reaction to your profession now?

He has been supportive and always give me advice and his prayer too. My parents appreciate the fact that I gave it my all and it gives them great joy and happiness that their son brings joy and happiness to as many homes around the world as possible.

There are several up and coming comedians in the industry, what sets you apart?

I am always working hard to improve on myself and my performance level and I know my target audience. I don’t just see myself as merely a comedian; I have and will continue to sharpen my skills also as an MC, brand analyst. Another core element that sets me apart in the industry is, I am good in acting or drama on stage. I give my fans and audience all my passion.

How do you come up with materials for your jokes?

Life, the struggles and hopes of my people, their emotions, culture and excesses. And finally, my experience and interactions with everything around me.

Some people do not take comedians seriously because of the nature of their job, does that ever happen to you?

It’s possible. But comedy is a act and it’s different from who we are. If I keep making the money I make and it keeps growing, you will have to take me even more seriously than I would ever have hoped. I won’t only get your attention but your curiosity. But then, a comedian must clearly draw the lines where necessary or even cross it as he deems fit.

What are the challenges you have faced building your brand?

Finance and partnership. And there should be better policies to protect me as an artist and my works. Government can generate a lot in the entertainment industry. Government needs to get involved.

When is your next project?

My yearly comedy show is coming up on 4th July 2021 and it has been a success from the first edition MC BOB The Magnificent Comedy Show till now. Also, I will unveil a project I have being working on for months now.

bioreports News Nigeria