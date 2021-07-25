Home ENTERTAINMENT Comedienne/actress, Etinosa, acquires a home in Lagos
Comedienne/actress, Etinosa, acquires a home in Lagos

Popular Nollywood Actress, Etinosa Idemudia, is now a proud homeowner as she acquired a home in Lagos.

The mother-of-one took to her social media page to share the good news, and congratulatory messages are already pouring in for her.

Sharing the photos, she wrote ;

”Today I am grateful for so many things. I prayed for a child and a home few years ago. Things haven’t been so easy but today it is a reality. Join me celebrate as I count my blessings. God bless us all”

Congrats to her!

