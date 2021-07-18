Comedian Tom O’Connor dies aged 81 – The Guardian

The comedian Tom O’Connor has died aged 81, his family has announced.

The entertainer, born in Bootle, Merseyside, was best known for presenting a number of hit TV gameshows including Crosswits and Name That Tune.

O’Connor’s comedy career started out in working men’s clubs. However, he broke into television on shows including The Comedians and Opportunity Knocks.

He then established himself as a household name through the 1970s and 80s, including in Pick Pockets and The Zodiac Game.

O’Connor hosted Name That Tune from 1976 until 1983.

Later in his career, O’Connor continued to appear on television, starring in the BBC soap Doctors in the early 2000s and the celebrity edition of Come Dine With Me in 2010.

In 2011, he appeared on the Pointless Celebrities quizshow with his daughter-in-law Denise Lewis, who is a former Olympic athlete.

The former EastEnders actor Stuart Antony paid tribute to O’Connor in a post on Twitter. He wrote: “Very sad to hear that Tom O’Connor has passed away. He was a lovely man with some great stories. My thoughts are with his family.”