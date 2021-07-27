Home ENTERTAINMENT Comedian, Oluwadolarz grateful to God as he survives a ghastly car accident (Video)
ENTERTAINMENT

Comedian, Oluwadolarz grateful to God as he survives a ghastly car accident (Video)

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
comedian,-oluwadolarz-grateful-to-god-as-he-survives-a-ghastly-car-accident-(video)

Instagram skit-maker and comedian, Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde popularly known as Oluwadolarz, was involved in a ghastly car accident over the weekend.

Oluwadolarz grateful

Fortunately, he survived the crash and took to his Instagram page to update his fans and followers about his well-being.

He wrote; “Hi fam! I’m fine, thank God there was no serious casualties. Thanks for the calls, DMs and texts, really appreciated! 🙏🏻”

Oluwadolarz grateful

Sharing a video of the totaled car with smashed windscreen, the father of one expressed immense gratitude to God for sparing his life.

“For ever grateful OH lord 🙏


God is the greatest 🙏


allah ‘akbar”

Watch the video below,

In other news, popular Nigerian model and TV host, Idia Aisien, got a Range Rover from her siblings as a birthday gift recently.

The screen diva, who’s a TV host turned Nollywood actress took to Instagram on Monday to flaunt the new whip while thanking her family for the surprise birthday gift, which happens to be her dream car.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Bolu Okupe and his gay lover, Mfaomé breaks...

BBNaija’s Tboss’ sister, Goldilocks, asks parents to be...

Actor, Junior Pope and wife celebrate seventh wedding...

“She prayed to God to take her but...

Nigerian female pastor builds house for 72-year-old widow...

30-year-old mother of 10 kids says unemployed husband...

Lady on heels falls down while dancing, stuns...

Instead of enjoying her pension, retired nurse uses...

Oyinbo lady quits stay in US after 10...

Insecure actress Issa Rae marries longtime lover Louis...

Leave a Reply