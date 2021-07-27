comedian,-oluwadolarz-grateful-to-god-as-he-survives-a-ghastly-car-accident-(video)

Instagram skit-maker and comedian, Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde popularly known as Oluwadolarz, was involved in a ghastly car accident over the weekend.

Fortunately, he survived the crash and took to his Instagram page to update his fans and followers about his well-being.

He wrote; “Hi fam! I’m fine, thank God there was no serious casualties. Thanks for the calls, DMs and texts, really appreciated! 🙏🏻”

Sharing a video of the totaled car with smashed windscreen, the father of one expressed immense gratitude to God for sparing his life.

“For ever grateful OH lord 🙏



God is the greatest 🙏



allah ‘akbar”

Watch the video below,

In other news, popular Nigerian model and TV host, Idia Aisien, got a Range Rover from her siblings as a birthday gift recently.

The screen diva, who’s a TV host turned Nollywood actress took to Instagram on Monday to flaunt the new whip while thanking her family for the surprise birthday gift, which happens to be her dream car.