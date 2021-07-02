comedian-egungun-popular-for-masquerade-skits-completes-own-5-bedroom-house,-shares-video

Social media celebrity Egungun has given thanks to God following the completion of a five-bedroom house in Lagos

The comedian took to his Instagram page with a video showing the interior and exterior parts of the new house

Egungun also gave a brief narration of his humble beginnings and how he used to squat with people in the past

Social media sensation Kuye Adegoke better known as Egungun has nothing but praises for the almighty as he recently became a proud homeowner in Lagos.

The comedian who gained popularity for dressing as a masquerade in skits shared a video on his Instagram page showing his new house.

Comedian Egungun builds own house in Lagos.

Photo: @Egungun

Source: Instagram

Egungun in his caption explained that around the same period in the previous year he was squatting with people and moving from place to place. The young man also recounted how he was chased at some point.

He, however, added that he kept his resolve and continued to believe in himself.

His post read in part:

“By this time last year I was squatting with people and I was chased severally no house, no hope, I kept on believing in myself even to eat self na problem, eating once a day was my hobby , but within 6 months my story was turned around, God is the greatest, I’m a landlord of 5 bedroom flat now.”

In a different portion of his post, the proud homeowner extended his appreciation to God.

See his post below:

Fans celebrate with Egungun

The good news from the comedian was welcomed with congratulatory messages from his fans and some colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Read comments below:

bensonokonkwo said:

“Big Congratulations My Brother.”

oberz_official said:

“Just d beginning my gee.”

deleomowoli_mideoladimeji said:

“Congratulations.”

funnyfrosh said:

“Huge!!! Congrats bro.”

theirebamiji said:

“Congratulations bro…I tap into your blessings. God will do more.”

danielmachigold_ said:

“Congrats brother.”

Comedian Sir Balo acquires a mansion

In a similar story, . previously reported that comedian Sir Balo became a proud landlord and he happily shared the news with his fans and followers.

The comedian took to his official Instagram page to share the good news about the latest acquisition and photos.

Fans and colleagues congratulated the comedian on the new feat.

Source: .