comedian-broda-shaggi-celebrates-his-mum-on-her-birthday-(photos)

Popular Nigerian Instagram comedian, Samuel Animashaun Perry better known as Broda Shaggi has taken to social media to celebrate his mum, Omolara on her birthday.

The comedian’s mum turned a new age today, July 6th and he has taken to his verified Instagram page to shower praises on her.

Sharing beautiful photos of his mum he described her as his forever love who has always supported his dreams with prayers.

In a heartfelt birthday message to her, he wrote,

“To the Love of my life, to the woman who became my father, to the one who supported all my dreams with prayers, to the woman who brought me up in good manners, to the woman who told me “ you will be a king “ Happy birthday my forever Love , my own Queen 👸🏿 🌸. This is the beginning of your happiness and there shall be no end . I love you mum. Happy Birthday Omolara 🎂”

See more adorable photos of her below,