AY was spotted at ringside during Raphael Akpejiori’s 12th professional boxing fight in Miami, the United States

The Nigerian Hurricane scored his 12th straight first-round knockout over his opponent in style to the delight of the fans

Akpejiori followed the lead of some cool ‘Gbese’ dance step orchestrated by AY to celebrate his victory in the squared circle

It has never been a dull moment with AY as the comedian took his craft beyond the ambience on the stage into a boxing ring, Instagram.

AY rooting for Akpejiori

The Delta state born comedian was at the ringside encouraging undefeated Nigerian boxer Raphael Akpejiori in Miami, the United States.

The 30-year-old who was born in Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria was in the squared circle doing justice to his opponent as the referee had to stop the fight in the first round after Steven Lyons could not defend Akpejiori’s flurry of Bioreports Newses.

AY the comedian enjoyed Raphael Okpejiori’s KO win over Lyons and taught him the ‘Gbese’ dance step

Akpejiori who switched from playing basketball to American football, then professional boxing has won all of his 12 fights and scored knockouts in the first round of his dozen fights.

His recent victory over Steven Lyons had Nigerian comedian AY supporting him from a ringside seat in Miami.

And after the referee stopped the fight to raise Akpejiori hands in victory, AY stepped into the ring to congratulate the Nigerian Hurricane for another deserved win.

And while Zlatan’s ‘Pepper Them’ song was being played AY resulted in dancing the ‘Gbese’ step which the six-foot-eight boxer immediately copied.

