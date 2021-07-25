comedian-ali-baba-shakes-table,-calls-out-women-who-bought-houses-in-banana-island-by-dating-married-men

Veteran comedian Ali Baba has said most of the women who are quick to condemn others were promiscuous in their heydays

The comedian said if he starts mentioning names, some of them will not last in their husband’s house

According to Ali Baba, a lot of the women who now condemn others were able to buy houses at choice places in Lagos because they dated military governors, civilian governors and other big men

He said these same women were quick to describe those that attended Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial in Oba as prostitutes

Veteran comedian Ali Baba has taken to social media to call out women who are quick to condemn and describe others as being promiscuous.

In a video that was shared on his Instagram page @alibabagcfr, the popular comedian said some Nigerian women were condemning ladies that were at Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial in Oba.

According to the comedian, some of these critics were dating military governors, civilian governors and other big men during their heydays and were able to acquire mansions at choice areas in Lagos and set up businesses.

In his words:

“Let me say this, most of the women who are online, some of them that come out here t speak, we just ignore some of them. If we start mentioning names, some of them will not last in their husband’s house.”

He recounted how he went to visit a governor at a hotel sometime back and saw a woman with the latter.

According to the comedian, that same woman was one of those abusing ladies that went to Oba, Anambra state.

Ali Baba said these women don’t contribute to important issues on social media but are quick to condemn others and attack celebrities on social media.

