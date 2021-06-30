column:-ncaa-nil-guidelines-set-a-course-for-notre-dame-football,-others

The same compensation debate that has raged for almost a decade surrounding NCAA student-athletes has finally reached a positive outcome for the players who stuff their universities’ coffers and the pockets of their coaches and athletic administrators. Many questions remain on how this seismic shakeup will ultimately play out. But beginning Thursday, NCAA players in all 50 will finally be given the right to earn side cash off of their name, image and likeness (NIL) through endorsement deals, public appearance fees and/or sponsorship opportunities, just to name three potential income avenues.

Notre Dame student-athletes, like all others in the NCAA, can now earn income for use of their name, image and likeness. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The NCAA approved Wednesday temporary NIL guidelines to allow student-athletes across the country can engage in NIL deals. It represents a seismic shift that the NCAA has fiercely fought to keep from ever having to make, until state legislators and even the U.S. Supreme Court became involved about 18 months ago. The debate is simplistically complex. The NCAA has always held that tuition, books, room and board is compensation enough for its student-athletes, even while lucrative television contracts turned college athletics into a multi-billion dollar business. Those on the other side insist that college athletics is a full-time job and these student-athletes invest too much blood, sweat and years into their craft to not be provided some compensatory freedom.

Think about the money that former Irish football stars Manti Te’o, Jaylon Smith, Brady Quinn, Jeff Samardzija, Ian Book, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and so many others could have generated through advertising opportunities and apparel sales. But those players would’ve been risking their NCAA eligibility by charging $10 for an autograph or $20 as a summer camp counselor. What about Everett Golson? The former Irish quarterback was never much of a NFL prospect. His earning power and endorsement opportunity came and went during the 2012 football season when he led Notre Dame to the national championship game. To Notre Dame’s credit, the university has consistently supported rights for its student-athletes to “monetize their popularity” from the tireless contributions they make to the university cauldron. After years of kicking the can down the road to avoid any serious pay-for-play conversations, the NCAA finally had its feet held to the fire in April when the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a scathing bipartisan message that the amateur athletics organization was violating antitrust law by denying student-athletes the personal earning power they had a right to. Justice Brett Kavanaugh called the NCAA’s monopolistic business practices “disturbing” and added that it appears as if schools are conspiring “to pay no salaries to the workers who are making the schools billions of dollars.”

Even typically reserved Justice Clarence Thomas questioned why student-athletes get paid with school books while NCAA coaches get paid with big bucks. “It strikes me as odd [college] coaches’ salaries have ballooned,” Thomas lamented. A recent story by Yahoo! Finance outlined how in 2018 — the latest data available — the single highest-paid public employee in 29 states was the state university’s football coach. Perhaps the best example of a Notre Dame student-athlete deserving something more than nothing comes from March of 2018, when former Irish basketball star Arike Ogunbowale was the talk of the entire sports world during the NCAA Tournament with her miracle game-winning baskets and national championship heroics that re-aired over and over. Regrettably, Ogunbowale wasn’t allowed to financially gain from her three weeks of fame through endorsement deals and other appearance opportunities while the NCAA, along with the television networks and online outlets cashed in. Ogunbowale even had to sign an NCAA waiver to forfeit any winnings she might receive from her appearance on “Dancing With The Stars.” The devil remains in the details with pay-for-play, and that’s why this snail vs. tortoise race will continue to drag while the complexities are ironed. NIL laws take effect in July in 14 states, and universities in those states will adhere to them. For universities the other 36 states, the NCAA’s temporary guidelines leave the policy-making power up to individual schools. Surely, not all state laws and individual school policies will match until permanent NCAA legislation or federal NIL laws are passed. Some will likely be more restrictive than others. Many questions with no clear uniform answers remain. There will be opportunities to push the envelope and unforeseen ripple effects. Whatever implementational challenges remain, at least the time has finally come for student-athletes to grab a slice of the massive profits pie they’re charged with baking every year.